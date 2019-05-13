Wine wisdom

A VINEYARD owner will talk at a meeting of the Bix branch of the Royal British Legion on Thursday.

Jan Mirkowski, of Fairmile Vinyard in Fair Mile, Henley, will speak at Bix village hall. Doors open at 6.45pm.

Entry costs £12 for visitors and £10 for members. To attend, call Sue Berkeley on (01491) 574868 or email susanberkeley@yahoo.co.uk