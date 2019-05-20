Inner Wheel Club of Reading Maiden Erlegh

A HUGE thank-you to the 240 people who attended our recent fashion show.

Thanks also to Leighton Park School for the venue, John Lewis & Partners for their enthusiasm presenting our models, Clarins for make-up advice and to our ladies and Rotarians for all their hard work.

We have made a real difference to the funds of our chosen charities, the Motor Neurone Disease Association and Arthritis UK.

We recently visited Mapledurham Mill and church with a cream tea and walked at Dinton Pastures with lunch at the Wheelwrights Arms.

The performance of Ruddigore at the Oakwood Theatre, Woodley, was enjoyed, as was a trip to the theatre in Oxford to see Calendar Girls.

Twice a month we volunteer at Lakeside residential home in Whiteknights Road, Reading, assisting staff and the activities co-ordinator Sarah.

The residents enjoy our fun ideas and company.

We are a group of like-minded women who enjoy the fun and friendship of working together on fund-raising events and serving the community.

We are an active club belonging to a thriving national and international organisation for women.

New members are always welcome. We meet at Sonning Golf Club on the third Thursday of every month. For more information, please visit www.innerwheelrme.org

Toni Trathen