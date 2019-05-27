Henley Historical and Archaeological Group

DR DAVID CARLESS, of the South Oxfordshire Archaeology Group, spoke at our monthly meeting on May 7 about the archaeology of Blewbury and especially about the excavations done by his group with the Blewbury Historical Group.

The first historical mention of Blewbury was in a Saxon charter of 944AD, where it was already referred to as “ancient”.

There were certainly Bronze Age barrows and an Iron Age camp on the neighbouring hills.

Aerial photographs show a rectangular double-ditched enclosure near these features, which proved on investigation to contain a mysterious deep shaft and appeared to be Roman.

The antiquity of the present village remained uncertain, although Anglo-Saxon burials have been found in the village.

The area of Blewbury changed little from the medieval period until the development which took place in the early 20th century and later. The archaeologists dug a series of 42 test pits at various points around the village.

Many of these yielded pottery sherds, some dating back to the early Anglo-Saxon period (5th to 8th centuries, supporting the “ancient” description of the village in the charter) but nothing earlier than this.

The most interesting discovery was made on the site of a new housing development. Excavation of an intriguing-looking rectangular patch of dark-coloured earth revealed the presence of a “sunken-featured building” — a typical early Saxon structure (like the reconstruction shown in the picture).

The next talk will be on June 4 when Robert Heath-Whyte will tell us about Chalgrove church and its internationally important medieval wall paintings.

Medieval wall paintings in English churches can be patchy, obscure and therefore uninteresting.

However, St Mary’s Church in Chalgrove is lucky to have in its chancel a scheme of 44 paintings dating from around 1320, which have recently been cleaned and conserved during a

£1.2 million refurbishment.

Bob’s talk will reveal the stories that these paintings tell and their important place in the history of European medieval church art.

The talk will take place in King’s Arms Barn, starting at 7.45pm. Admission costs £4 for non-members.

Tony Lynch