Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

MEMBERS celebrated the society’s 25th anniversary on Saturday, May 11 with wine and cakes decorated with the society’s logo.

A further celebration was the return of the very first speaker at the society, George Hart, who came to lecture on “Pharaohs and governors of Middle Egypt” — the classical period of Egyptian culture, bringing new insights into the art and rulers of this period to a packed and enthusiastic audience.

At the next meeting Dylan Bickertsaffe will give a lecture called “For whom the sun doth shine: Nefertari Beloved of Mut”.

Nefertari, the great royal wife of Ramesses II, appears on numerous monuments and received the most exquisitely decorated tomb and even had her own temple at Abu Simbel. In this talk, we consider the reasons why she was so uniquely honoured by the mighty Ramesses.

Dylan gained archaeological experience on Roman sites in Britain, then travelled widely in the Middle East before focusing his attention on ancient Egypt.

Over the last 20 years he has had numerous articles published, organised and led tours and given more than 150 talks.

The meeting will be held at the Oakwood Centre in Headley Road, Woodley, on Saturday, June 1 at 2pm.

Francesca Jones