Monday, 27 May 2019

Youth club

A NEW youth club is being launched at the d:two centre in Henley.

The first session for those in school year 7 and above will take place in the Upper room on Friday, June 7 from 5.30pm to 7pm.

It will be a joint group with youngsters from Trinity at Four, Christchurch and the Baptist Church. There will be pizza, games and Bible study.

