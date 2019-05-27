Standard named best weekly paper of year
THE Henley Standard has been named weekly
Monday, 27 May 2019
A NEW youth club is being launched at the d:two centre in Henley.
The first session for those in school year 7 and above will take place in the Upper room on Friday, June 7 from 5.30pm to 7pm.
It will be a joint group with youngsters from Trinity at Four, Christchurch and the Baptist Church. There will be pizza, games and Bible study.
27 May 2019
