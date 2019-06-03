Monday, 03 June 2019

Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

IN June and July, members will be going on local outings and then disbanding for the summer.

We will reassemble on Thursday, September 19 to hear Dr Edward Peveler explaining the Chiltern Light Distance and Ranging (LIDAR) project, hopefully with some results to report.

We will be at the Art Café in Whitchurch on Saturday, July 13.

Vicky Jordan

