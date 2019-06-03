Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Monday, 03 June 2019
IN June and July, members will be going on local outings and then disbanding for the summer.
We will reassemble on Thursday, September 19 to hear Dr Edward Peveler explaining the Chiltern Light Distance and Ranging (LIDAR) project, hopefully with some results to report.
We will be at the Art Café in Whitchurch on Saturday, July 13.
Vicky Jordan
03 June 2019
More News:
Climate emergency is my priority, says new leader
A WARGRAVE councillor has been made leader of ... [more]
Children get the giggles for Shakespeare production
CHILDREN in Wargrave will perform a shortened ... [more]
POLL: Have your say