Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

ON Saturday, June 1, Dylan Bickerstaff spoke to a full house of the society explaining why Nefertari, a Great Royal Wife of Ramesses II, was more honoured than the mothers of his other 100-odd children (mothers which included his own daughters!).

Although her Valley of the Queens tomb in Luxor shows her to have been very striking, in fact his second Great Royal Wife, Iset-Nofret, was much prettier.

But Nefertari probably came from a powerful upper Egyptian family and as Ramesses was at the start of his reign in a new dynasty, he needed their solid support.

His family originated from a military caste in Lower Egypt, so Nefertari got a lovely tomb, lots of titles and a temple dedicated to her at Abu Simbel.

Iset-Nofret was only represented in smaller scenes and sculptures made by her sons.

The next meeting of the society will take place on July 6, which will be a special study day on Seti I, Ramesses II’s great warrior father.

For more inormation, visit http://www.tvaes.org.uk

Francesca Jones