Rotarians to run race together

THE two Rotary clubs in Henley have joined forces to run the town’s annual half marathon and 10km races.

The main event has been organised by the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge for more than 30 years after it took over from the local branch of the Royal National Lifeboat Institution.

Now, to ensure there are enough volunteers to help organise the day, Henley Rotary Club has agreed to a partnership deal.

Peter Wilkinson, of Henley Bridge, said: “Like a lot of service clubs, the membership of Henley Bridge is getting older, so the decision to link up should ensure that the manpower is available in order to properly run the two events.

“The link will also enable the proceeds, as in previous years, to be distributed to a wide range of local and national charities. Up to £20,000 has been raised in the past.”

Last year’s races were disrupted because of a change of date due to the unexpected closure of part of the course on the second Sunday in October.

Switching to the third Sunday caused a fall in entries but this year the race returns to the usual date.

The half marathon usually attracts more than 1,000 runners while the 10km has become more popular, attracting up to 750 runners.

Mr Wilkinson said: “Both clubs are keen to see wider participation from local runners and also from local organisations and individuals in the form of sponsorship or possibly manpower to assist on the day.

“In order to ensure safety around the course and in the start and finish areas, well over 100 people are needed so offers to assist are welcome. You cannot have too many marshals — they provide security as well as encouragement to the runners.”

This year’s Henley half marathon and 10km will take place on Sunday, October 13. The races will start and finish at Henley Rugby Club from 9.30am.

Road closures will be in place in order to allow the runners safe passage through the town. Changing facilities, toilets and refreshments will be available.

Entry costs £35 for the half marathon and £30 for the 10km. Online entries are now being accepted at www.henleyhalfmarathon.org

Anybody interested in sponsorship or helping with the logistics should call Malcolm Leonard, the incoming president of the Rotary Club of Henley Bridge, on 0118 940 2299 or email him at

mandeleonard@waitrose.com