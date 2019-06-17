Monday, 17 June 2019

Birthday boat trip

THE Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion will mark its 90th anniversary with a boat trip on the River Thames on Monday.

The four-hour trip on the Waterman, which is owned by Hobbs of Henley, will include a buffet lunch.

The guest of honour and speaker will be Lt Gen Sir Michael Willcocks, who served in the Royal Artillery and was also Black Rod in the House of Lords.

