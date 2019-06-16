Reading RSPB Group

ANDRE FARRAR travelled from Kent to deliver a talk to the group entitled “Saving special places”.

He talked about nature reserves throughout the United Kingdom.

Members learnt that even Sites of Special Scientific Interest are not immune from the threat of development.

Even the flagship RSPB reserve of Minsmere on the Suffolk coast will inevitably be affected by the forthcoming Sizewell C power station.

Even if this threat is minimised, global warming and the consequential rising sea levels will eventually flood the reserve.

Similarly, the Farne Islands and Coquet Island (home to Britain’s only colony of roseate terns), which are both off the Northumberland coast, will face the threat of change due to the natural elements.

It was not all bad news — 20 years ago Lakenheath Fen in Suffolk had been fields of cabbages and carrots but since being purchased by the RSPB it has been restored to fenland and now hosts breeding bittern and crane.

Furthermore, on the east coast a new wetland reserve has been created at Wallasea in Essex using earth excavated from the Crossrail development.

In early May the group visited Extremadura in western Spain.

A rural hotel some five miles south of Trujillo was idyllic with red-rumped swallows swooping across the swimming pool.

Nightingales seemed to sing from every bush and attractive azure-winged magpies chattered noisily in the tennis court. Black kites and booted eagles soared overhead.

The nearby plains were home to great and little bustards and a splash of colour was provided by bee-eaters and rollers.

The final day’s birding brought excellent views of a short-toed eagle killing and then eating a snake and a fine view of a magnificent Spanish imperial eagle.

More than 150 species were seen during the week

The group’s meetings take place at Pangbourne village hall. Visitors are always very welcome.

For more information, visit www.reading-rspb.org

David Glover