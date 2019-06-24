THE club achieved huge success when it sent five teams, comprising 15 members, to compete at the Pony Club teams showjumping competition at Middlegrove Farm, near Great Missenden, Bucks, organised by the Vale of Aylesbury Hunt Pony Club on Saturday, June 8.

The day started cold, wet and wild with gales blowing over many of the jumps. Sandbags were rapidly positioned to allow the competition to go ahead.

Not deterred by the weather, the Woodland Hunt members put their best foot forward and pulled out some incredible results throughout the day.

Dora Jackson was the only member competing in the 40cm section, helping to make up a winning composite team with members of other pony clubs and setting the standard for the day.

The Woodland Maple team of Tabitha Brake, Jack Dag, Dora Jackson and Cecily Ellis retained the 50cm class title for Woodland Hunt by coming first out of 16 teams.

The Woodland Oak team of Molly Leigh, Jack Dag, Tabitha Brake and Abby Hatcher all jumped perfect clear rounds in the 60cm to take the title against 15 other teams. Abby also posted the fastest jump-off time in the class.

If that wasn’t enough, the Woodland Birch team of Abby Hatcher, Maisie Jenssen, Annabelle Briess and Alice Leigh came a well-deserved second out of 11 teams. Only the winning team posted clear rounds from all its members and Abby again achieved the fastest time in the jump-off.

Woodland Hunt Pony Club was established in 1950 and continues to go from strength to strength.

The club has 112 members aged from two to 18 with 28 joining this year. The club was delighted to add Pony Club polo to its offering this year with members learning the basics of the game with a view to taking teams to qualifiers in 2020.

There are also plans to participate in Area Mounted Games. also in 2020. The club is incredibly lucky to have an enthusiastic, proactive committee and a band of willing parents to make it all happen.

If you would like more information, please visit www.woodlandhunt.org or email the district commissioner Suzi Swete at suzi.swete@googlemail.com