Gardening club’s plea for support

RESIDENTS have been urged to support Goring Greenfingers’ 25th annual summer show because it is at risk of folding.

The gardening club says this year’s event, which will take place in August, could be the last due to a decline in the number of entries.

This, together with a fall in the number of visitors on the day, means the club makes less money from sales of refreshments, plants and raffle tickets to meet the cost of hiring the venue, which is being increased.

Furthermore, the average age of committee members is increasing and younger people are needed to replace them.

The show, which is only open to members, was founded by Jeanne and Rodney Davis, who still regularly compete, and the inaugural event in 1995 attracted more than 210 entries.

One of the show’s cups is named after the couple while another is named after club co-founders Derek Leary, who is now the president, and his wife Christine.

Mr Leary said: “Unfortu nately, this could be the last one as the hall is becoming more expensive to hire and we need the income to keep it going.

“We will have to see how we’ve done after this summer’s show before we make any decisions.

“New arrivals to Goring have been drawn to village life and like the idea of traditions being upheld but traditions like the summer show will die without their help.”

If the show folds, the club’s regular programme of talks will continue as normal. The spring show, which is open to non-members, should also survive.

The summer show will take place at the village hall on Saturday, August 17 from 2pm to 4pm.

Anyone interested in joining the club should visit greenfingers.goring-on-thames.co.uk or search for it on Facebook.

• The cost of hiring the village hall is going up because the building is being refurbished by the trustees.