Fun singing

Magic start to festival despite rain
HEAVY rain disrupted the start of the Wargrave ... [more]
Monday, 24 June 2019
THE Wotsing community singing group’s next meeting will take place at St John’s church in Whitchurch Hill on July 4 at 7.30pm
It is open to all who wish to make new friends and get into singing for pleasure. For more information, email wotsing2018@gmail.com
24 June 2019
More News:
Asperger’s man launches support group for others
AN autism support group has been launched in ... [more]
