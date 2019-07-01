Monday, 01 July 2019

New chairman

LAURA LUCAS has been appointed chairman of the Whitchurch Society.

The former parish councillor, who works in public relations, takes over from Peter Smith.

Mr Smith said: “I’m confident that while supporting and enhancing our present activities, she will bring a new energy and new ideas to the society’s future
programme.”

Long-serving secretary Ian Bruce is also stepping down and a new committee is being formed.

The society organises events including guided walks, an open garden day and the annual art and craft exhibition at the village hall.

