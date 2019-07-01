New chairman

LAURA LUCAS has been appointed chairman of the Whitchurch Society.

The former parish councillor, who works in public relations, takes over from Peter Smith.

Mr Smith said: “I’m confident that while supporting and enhancing our present activities, she will bring a new energy and new ideas to the society’s future

programme.”

Long-serving secretary Ian Bruce is also stepping down and a new committee is being formed.

The society organises events including guided walks, an open garden day and the annual art and craft exhibition at the village hall.