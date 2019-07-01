Plans submitted for 130 new homes on two fields
PLANS for 130 homes in Watlington have been ... [more]
Monday, 01 July 2019
HENLEY Rock Choir will perform twice in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).
The singers will be at the Riverside Fiesta event at the Eat! Food Festival in Mill Meadows from 12.30pm to 1pm before moving to the Thamesfield care home, off Wargrave Road, from 2.15pm to 2.45pm.
01 July 2019
More News:
Plans submitted for 130 new homes on two fields
PLANS for 130 homes in Watlington have been ... [more]
POLL: Have your say