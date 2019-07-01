Monday, 01 July 2019

Rock on

HENLEY Rock Choir will perform twice in Henley tomorrow (Saturday).

The singers will be at the Riverside Fiesta event at the Eat! Food Festival in Mill Meadows from 12.30pm to 1pm before moving to the Thamesfield care home, off Wargrave Road, from 2.15pm to 2.45pm.

