£500 donation for care centre garden

HENLEY in Bloom has presented a £500 cheque to the Chilterns Court Care Centre to help improve its communal garden.

The Orders of St John Care Trust, which runs the centre, had requested the money as it relies on grants so staff have had to tend the garden voluntarily.

The donation will pay for a pergola to train flowers around as well as hanging baskets and plant pots.

Henley Town Council’s parks services team has agreed to help install a shed to store tools.

Councillor Kellie Hinton, deputy chairwoman of Henley in Bloom, said: “The home has done a terrific job with the garden so far. We’re really pleased to be helping them make further improvements.”

Pictured, left to right, are carer Hannah Fearn, assistant parks manager Kyle Dowling, administrator Gillian Sanders, home manager Maggie Coleman, Councillor David Eggleton (chairman of Henley in Bloom), Kellie Hinton, head of care Joanna Wojcicka, housekeeper Sharon Butler, residents Jennie Milnes and Jean Pinguet and housekeeper Jean Fowler