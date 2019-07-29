Pupils learn how to plant up hanging baskets

PUPILS at Badgemore Primary School in Henley planted up and installed two hanging baskets donated by Henley in Bloom.

Town councillor David Eggleton and the town council’s assistant parks manager Kyle Dowling visited the school in Hop Gardens to teach the youngsters how to fill and maintain the baskets.

They planted the baskets with a fuchsia surrounded by geraniums, petunias and lilac lobelia before hanging them on brackets. The children and their teachers will water them.

Councillor Eggleton, who is chairman of Henley in Bloom, said: “The children were really excited about planting them up and learning about the different types of flowers that went into them. It teaches them to look after the natural world.

“Hopefully, it will have encouraged them to plant flowers in their own gardens.”

Cllr Eggleton