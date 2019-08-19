Monday, 19 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

THE forthcoming lectures are as follows:

Saturday, September 14 — “The missing tombs of Egypt” by Dr Chris Naunton.

Where are the tombs of Imhotep, Nefertiti, Alexander the Great or Cleopatra?

This talk describes the quest for these and other great “missing” tombs and key moments of discovery for astonishing finds.

Saturday, October 12 — annual meeting (1pm) followed by “Shalfak: rediscovering a Middle Kingdom fortress in Lake Nubia” by Dr Claudia Näser.

The search for a potential temple location and the organisation of functional space and provisioning in the fortress — the work of the first two seasons of the Shalfak Archaeological Mission.

Saturday, November 9 (Philip Wickens Memorial Lecture) — “Move over Osiris, here comes Serapis” by Paul Whelan.

Cultic life at Abydos focused on Osiris as god of the underworld and fertility for so long but changed with the Ptolemaic introduction of the hybrid god Serapis (a fusion of Egyptian and Greek deities).

All lectures take place at the Oakwood Centre in Headley Road, Woodley, starting at 2pm.

Francesca Jones

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33