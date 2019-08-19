Spying talk

DOES John Howell know something we don’t? A ... [more]
Monday, 19 August 2019
A SPYING operation that helped the Allies to win the Second World War will be the subject of a talk at Woodcote village hall on September 25 at 7.30pm.
Historian Dr Helen Fry will disscuss her book, The Walls Have Ears, which discusses how captured German officers’ prison cells were bugged so that they could be overheard discussing tactics and new technologies.
The talk is being organised by the British Modern Military History Society, which was launched in the village in May.
For more information, visit www.bmmhs.org
