Monday, 19 August 2019

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Spying talk

A SPYING operation that helped the Allies to win the Second World War will be the subject of a talk at Woodcote village hall on September 25 at 7.30pm.

Historian Dr Helen Fry will disscuss her book, The Walls Have Ears, which discusses how captured German officers’ prison cells were bugged so that they could be overheard discussing tactics and new technologies.

The talk is being organised by the British Modern Military History Society, which was launched in the village in May.

For more information, visit www.bmmhs.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33