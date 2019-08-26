Monday, 26 August 2019

SONNING Common Green Gym will hold a work session tomorrow (Saturday) at Nettlebed Common from 9.30am to 12.30pm. 

Julia Booker and John Hasler will lead the session, which has been organised to manage heathland.

Volunteers are asked to park by the sports field off the B481 15 minutes before the start time.

A second session will take place at Borocourt Wood off Wyfold Road on Thursday, led by Peter Keel and Martin Jones.

This will be to clear rhododendrons and other plants.

