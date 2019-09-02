Monday, 02 September 2019

Navy tribute

THE red ensign will be raised outside the Nettlebed Village Club on Tuesday to mark Merchant Navy Day.

The day commemorates the role of the Merchant Navy in the Battle of the Atlantic and other engagements during the Second World War as well as its role in peacetime.

