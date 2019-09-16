Cricket quiz

A QUIZ night in aid of Goring Cricket Club will be held at the village hall on Friday, September 20.

Teams should have between four and six members and the winners will receive a trophy.

There will be hot dogs, pizza and a cash bar serving real ale.

The cost is £7 per person. The proceeds will support the club’s activities, in particular its academy scheme.

For more information, visit gcc@goringcricketclub.com