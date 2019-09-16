Artillery talk

New speed signs ‘too expensive’
FLASHING signs that remind drivers of the 30mph ... [more]
Monday, 16 September 2019
LIEUTENANT Colonel Nick Launders will give a talk about the Honorary Artillery Company at the next meeting of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion on Monday.
The event will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, from 11.30am. Entry is £12, which includes a two-course lunch and refreshments. Booking is essential via helentwalsh2014@gmail.com
