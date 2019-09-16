Monday, 16 September 2019

Artillery talk

LIEUTENANT Colonel Nick Launders will give a talk about the Honorary Artillery Company at the next meeting of the Henley and Peppard branch of the Royal British Legion on Monday.

The event will be held at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, from 11.30am. Entry is £12, which includes a two-course lunch and refreshments. Booking is essential via helentwalsh2014@gmail.com

