Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

THE 2019-2020 season opened with Dr Chris Naunton, who is frequently seen in Egyptology programmes on TV, come to talk to us on “The missing tombs of Egypt”.

Many burials of even the famous royals of ancient Egyptian dynasties remain to be found — think of Alexander the Great, Cleopatra, or many of the much earlier pharaohs and their queens. Even Tutankhamun’s was a lost tomb until 1922.

Dr Naunton described the hunt for such tombs and the archaeologists’ strong beliefs in their differing location theories.

He also sold and signed copies of his book of the same title at a very popular and favourable discount.

The subject of the next meeting will be the once- thought-lost Middle Kingdom Nubian fortress of Shalfak. Such ancient fortresses were built on a huge scale, rivalling medieval European forts.

The next meeting will be at the Oakwood Centre, Woodley, on Saturday, October 12 at 2pm.

For more information, visit www.tvaes.org.uk

Francesca Jones

