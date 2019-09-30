Whitchurch and Goring Heath History Society

OUR autumn lecture season continues on Thursday, October 17 when historian Dr Simon Draper will present the results of his extensive research into the history of the parish of Whitchurch, which will form a chapter in the forthcoming Victoria County History Volume XX.

The last meeting of this year will be on Thursday, November 21 when we welcome back Mike Hurst to remind us about old-time Christmases, an evening of nostalgia for many.

Meetings are held at Goring Heath parish hall at Whitchurch Hill, on the B471, and start at 8pm with coffee served from 7.30pm. Non-members are welcome in return for an entry fee of £3, which includes coffee and biscuits.

Vicky Jordan