Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

THE annual meeting will take place on Saturday, October 12.

It will be followed by a talk by Dr Claudia Näser called “Shalfak: rediscovering a Middle Kingdom fortress in Lake Nubia”.

She will talk about the first two seasons of the Shalfak Archaeological Mission, the search for a potential temple location and the organisation of functional space and provisioning in the fortress. The meeting will start at 1pm and the talk at 2pm.

On Saturday, November 9 at 2pm Paul Whelan will give the Philip Wickens Memorial Lecture, called “Move over Osiris, here comes Serapis”.

Cultic life at Abydos focused on Osiris as god of the underworld and fertility for so long but changed with the Ptolemaic introduction of the hybrid god Serapis (a fusion of Egyptian and Greek deities).

The meetings will be at the Oakwood Centre, Woodley.

On Saturday, December 14, Professor Alan Lloyd will speak on “Cleopatra: How much Egyptian?”

Heavily Egyptianised in cinema portrayals, the extent to which this famous Ptolemaic queen left her Greek family roots and culture is open to question.

Her Roman enemies certainly used this against her.

This meeting will be held at Coronation Hall, Headley Road, Woodley, starting at 2pm.

For more information, visit www.tvaes.org.uk

Francesca Jones