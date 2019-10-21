Meet the heart monitors

A FREE talk on heart function and treatment, including devices and medication, took place at Townlands Memorial Hospital in Henley and was attended by 37 people.

Dr Lindsey Tilling, a consultant cardiologist at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading, said five per cent of patient admissions related to heart failure but the condition did not get the publicity and funding that cancer conditions did.

She explained that heart failure could be caused by high blood pressure, stress and even pregnancy and a range of medication was used to manage the condition .

Cardiac physiologist Rowena Soar showed the types of pacemakers and described their life span.

Heart function specialist nurse Kathryn Doherty discussed the importance of a healthy diet and lifestyle.

The talk was the 14th in a series organiser by the Bell Surgery’s patient participation group in conjunction with Dr Toni Chan, lead consultant at the Royal Berka.

The next one will take place on Tuesday, November 19 from 6pm to 8pm when Brendan Smith will talk about breast cancer, breast reconstruction and reduction, mastopexy and augmentation. Places must be booked by calling the surgery on (01491) 843259 or email thebellsurgery.nhs.net

Pictured are, left to right, Dr Tilling, Rowena Soar, and Kathryn Doherty