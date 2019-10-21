Monday, 21 October 2019

Belly dancing

A CHOREOGRAPHER will teach belly dancing at a meeting of Henley Women’s Institute tonight (Friday).

Teacher Cherie Marshall will lead the session at Sacred Heart Church hall in Vicarage Road from 7.30pm.

All women are welcome and refreshments are provided. Entry costs £5 for non-members.

For more information, email
hotwi2017@hotmail.com

