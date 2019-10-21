Match raises £2,500 for family of dead police officer
A CHARITY football match raised at least £2,500 ... [more]
Monday, 21 October 2019
A CHOREOGRAPHER will teach belly dancing at a meeting of Henley Women’s Institute tonight (Friday).
Teacher Cherie Marshall will lead the session at Sacred Heart Church hall in Vicarage Road from 7.30pm.
All women are welcome and refreshments are provided. Entry costs £5 for non-members.
For more information, email
hotwi2017@hotmail.com
21 October 2019
