THE Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society’s forthcoming lectures are as follows:

Saturday, November 9 — The Philip Wickens memorial lecture.

“Move over Osiris here comes Serapis” by Paul Whelan.

Cultic life at Abydos focused on Osiris as God of the underworld and fertility for so long but changed with the Ptolemaic introduction of the hybrid god Serapis (a fusion of Egyptian and Greek deities).

The meeting will be held at the Oakwood Centre in Headley Road, Woodley, starting at 2pm.

Saturday December 14 — “Cleopatra: how much Egyptian?” by Professor Alan Lloyd

Cinema portrayals heavily Egyptianised the extent to which this famous Ptolemaic queen left her Greek family roots and culture. Her Roman enemies certainly used this against her but it is open to question.

The meeting will be held at Coronation Hall in Headley Road, Woodley, starting at 2pm.

Saturday. January 11

“Bolton’s Egypt: the making of a museum” by Ian Trumble.

Bolton Museum’s new Egyptian display is one of the UK’s largest and best Ancient Egyptian collections, grown from its original foundation by a mill owner’s daughter in 1884.

The meeting will be held at the Oakwood Centre in Headley Road, Woodley, starting at 2pm.

Francesca Jones