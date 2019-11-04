Duke of Edinburgh’s Award presentations at Eyot Centre

THIRTY-TWO bronze and and nine silver Duke of Edinburgh’s Award certificates were presented the Eyot Centre in Henley by the Mayor Ken Arlett.

The centre, off Wargrave Road, has been an award training centre for the past eight years and more than 480 youngsters have been through their expedition training there.

Of these, more than 280 have gone on to complete various awards and 19 students have received their gold award at Buckingham Palace.

Instructor Kevin Nutt said: “We have just started next year’s intake for bronze and silver. If a anyone would like to join us, please visit https://eyotdofe.com”