THE Mayor of Henley, Councillor Ken Arlett, was the guest of honour at the Henley Volunteer Drivers’ annual meeting held on Wednesday, November 6.

The chair, Annie Lathaen, welcomed the Mayor, drivers and guests to the meeting.

Peter Jones, the treasurer, gave an update on the group’s finances which he said were in good order, especially after donations from service users and positive collection days.

The accounts had been checked and signed off by an external examiner, Mrs Williams. A vote of thanks for her was proposed and seconded.

Jane Case spoke about the two fundraising collections. One held at Tesco raised £302 while a town collection raised £403.52.

Office manager Scilla Rackman gave an update about the new drivers and those who had left.

She also spoke about the difficulty of parking at the Royal Berkshire Hospital in Reading and the Oxford hospitals.

She said the Henley Volunteer Drivers were always looking for new volunteers to join the list. Being a volunteer driver is not onerous, nor necessarily a regular commitment.

If anyone reading this article would like to become a volunteer, please call Jane on 07759 213413 or email annielathaen@yahoo.co.uk Alternatiely, call the Henley Volunteer Bureau Office on (01491) 572923.

Annie Lathaen