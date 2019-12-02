Monday, 02 December 2019

The Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

THE Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society’s next lecture will be on Saturday, December 14.

Professor Alan Lloyd will speak abouit “Cleopatra: How much Egyptian?”

Heavily Egyptianised in cinema portrayals, the extent to which this famous Ptolemaic queen left her Greek family roots and culture is open to question.

Her Roman enemies used this against her.

The meeting will be held at Coronation Hall in Headley Road, Woodley, starting at 2pm.

Francesca Jones

