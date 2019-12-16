Monday, 16 December 2019

Study into dropped kerbs

GORING’S mobility issues group hopes to have more dropped kerbs installed in the village.

It wants to identify locations where elderly people or those with limited mobility would benefit from one.

It is also making a record of existing dropped kerbs which are frequently blocked by drivers parking illegally.

The group will pass its findings to the parish council and Oxfordshire County Council, the highways authority, with recommendations for action.

Anyone with suggestions should email contact.
miggs@gmail.com

