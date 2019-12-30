THE Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society met on Saturday, December 14 to hear the president, Professor Alan Lloyd, discuss “Cleopatra — how much Egyptian?”

Unlike the famous modern representations of her in Egyptian garb dripping with gold and diadems, Cleopatra spoke, thought and dressed like the Ptolemaic queen of Greek descent that she was.

She was still generally held to be as fascinating a woman as the cinema portrayals depict, although contemporary writers say it was more through her manner and charm than her beauty.

Prof Lloyd took us through the difficult times she faced trying to keep Egypt independent in the face of growing Roman domination and how she lost this struggle and committed suicide with her Roman lover Mark Antony.

Sadly for the society, this was Prof Lloyd’s last appearance as president as he has relinquished the role.

The society’s next meeting will be held on Saturday, January 11 at the Oakwood Centre in Woodley.

The subject of the talk will be “Bolton’s Egypt — the making of a museum”, about the redisplay of this significant Egyptian collection. The speaker will be Ian Trumble.

For more information, visit www.tvaes.org.uk

Francesca Jones