Monday, 06 January 2020

Working for wildlife

CONSERVATION work is to take place at two wildlife havens.

Bugs Bottom in Caversham and Clayfield Copse and Blackhouse Woods in Emmer Green are managed by Reading Borough Council.

The Conservation Volunteers’ woodland improvement team will carry out the work, starting this month. The work will include tree planting, coppicing, clearing brambles, controlling bracken and removing invasive plant species such as rhododendron and snowberry. This will improve the habitat of existing wildlife corridors.

They will meet every Tuesday from 10am to 3pm. A launch event will be held at Bugs Bottom from 11am to 1.30pm on Tuesday. All are welcome to attend and there will be activities, including tree and hedge planting, followed by refreshments.

The three-and-a-half-year project is being funded by Network Rail as part of the No Net Loss Biodiversity campaign to compensate for any removal of habitats during upgrades of the Great Western railway line. It is also supported by the Trust for Oxfordshire’s Environment.

Ruth Coxon, a biodiversity expert with the volunteer group, said: “You really can’t put a value on planting a tree and finding it years later, thriving among an ecosystem that you helped to establish.”

