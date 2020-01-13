Pilot’s talk

A RETIRED RAF pilot will talk about the challenges of refuelling planes in mid-air at Woodcote village hall on Wednesday.

Gp Capt David Drew, chairman of the Oxfordshire Royal British Legion, will explain how the procedure was carried out during the Falklands War.

The talk, which has been organised by the British Modern Military Society, will start at 7.30pm.

Admission costs £8, which includes drinks and a snack. Places must be booked in advance by emailing info@bmmhs.org