Monday, 13 January 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Pilot’s talk

A RETIRED RAF pilot will talk about the challenges of refuelling planes in mid-air at Woodcote village hall on Wednesday.

Gp Capt David Drew, chairman of the Oxfordshire Royal British Legion, will explain how the procedure was carried out during the Falklands War.

The talk, which has been organised by the British Modern Military Society, will start at 7.30pm.

Admission costs £8, which includes drinks and a snack. Places must be booked in advance by emailing info@bmmhs.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33