Eco award for church

A CHURCH in Caversham has received an Eco Church Award.

Caversham Heights Methodist Church in Highmoor Road received the bronze level of the award, which is given by Christian environmental charity A Rocha UK.

The church has carried out a number of improvements, including adopting a grounds management plan and installing a number of “bug hotels” where bees and other insects can shelter.

The church now also uses environmentally friendly cleaning products, composts all its kitchen and garden waste and publishes tips on green living in its newsletter.

It has installed bins at the Heights Primary School in Caversham, which regularly uses the church, for the public to recycle toothpaste tubes, toothbrushes, bread bags and other items that can’t be recycled through doorstep collections.

The church is only the second in Reading to receive the award and is now aiming to achieve silver.

