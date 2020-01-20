Life in ballet

A SCREENING of the film White Crow will take place at Pearson Hall in Sonning on Tuesday.

The film follows the true story of Rudolf Nureyev, who was a member of the Kirov Ballet Company.

It is the latest film to be shown by the Sonning Film Club. Doors open at 7pm for a 7.30pm start. Tickets cost £5 on the door, which includes a glass of wine.