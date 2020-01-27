Monday, 27 January 2020

Ah, Mr Celery

A TALK about a British spy who infiltrated the Nazis' intelligence agency during the Second World War will be given at Woodcote village hall on Wednesday, February 5 at 7.30pm.

Walter Dicketts, codename Celery, told the Germans he was defecting and wished to join their cause but in reality was still loyal to Britain and was sending secrets back to London.

The talk has been organised by the British Modern Military History Society. Entry costs £8, which includes refreshments and a charitable donation. For more information, visit bmmhs.org

