GP rewarded by charity work at ill-equipped Ugandan hospital

A DOCTOR from Henley spent two weeks carrying out charity work in Africa.

Philip Unwin, who is a GP at the Hart Surgery, helped to perform surgery at the Kamuli Mission Hospital, which is in one of the poorest districts of eastern Uganda.

He organised the trip through Kamuli Friends, a charity which he runs, and was accompanied by doctors, surgeons, nurses and medical students from across Europe.

They helped to deliver babies, some by Caesarean section, and gave them woollen hats knitted by members of Greys Women’s Institute.

Dr Unwin, who lives in Peppard, treated people with bone and joint problems, such as club foot or improperly healed fractures, and helped the Ugandan surgeons to operate on minor injuries or correct deformities such as fingers which were fused together. The group also visited a leper colony.

Dr Unwin said: “I try to do whatever I can from a medical perspective, although to be honest I learn as much as I impart.

“It’s also very important to see where our donations are going and to ensure there’s transparency.

“Kamuli Friends isn’t just about raising money for capital projects but encouraging people to visit and I now have a constant stream of volunteers who go out and help for varying lengths of time. It’s rewarding work but you have to be careful to stay within your capabilities. It’s not like a hospital here — there’s nowhere near as much equipment and if you get into trouble there’s nobody qualified to back you up within at least 60 miles.

“They are always grateful for the help and it’s fantastic to see how much the hospital has improved. It has made a very real and practical change to people’s lives.”

Dr Unwin, whose charity helped to fund a £150,000 refurbishment of the hospital in 2015, also inspected the nurses’ quarters and decided he would raise funds to improve them.

At the moment, a team of about 30 nurses must share a cramped outbuilding which has only holes in the ground for toilets and a few cold water pipes for washing. The roof leaks and the building is infested with bats, cockroaches and mosquitoes.

He must raise thousands of pounds to provide something more modern and hopes to accomplish this by organising an event in Henley in the summer.

Dr Unwin said: “They really are living in shocking conditions and I feel we must do something to improve it. Given how tough it is, it’s incredible how they always show up for work smart and on time.

“They sometimes don’t even get paid if the hospital is short of money and have to fund their own training so their dedication is remarkable.”

The charity has previously funded extensions to the maternity ward and operating theatre as well as a specialist ward for complications of childbirth, a general medical and intensive care unit and improvements such as covered walkways and oxygen supplies.

About two-thirds of the hospital has been completely rebuilt thanks to Kamuli Friends, most of whose donors come from the Henley area. Supporters include the Mosawi Foundation, of Henley, and Henley Rotary Club.

The link with Kamuli was forged by retired Nettlebed GP Jim McWhirter, who would spend several months of the year in Uganda and first took Dr Unwin in 2009.

Dr Unwin now spends two weeks annually in the country and is sometimes joined by his niece Alice, who is also a doctor.

For more information about the Kamuli Friends or to make a donation, visit www.kamuli

friends.com