Monday, 03 February 2020

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

PROFESSOR Stephanie Moser will give a talk on “The reception of ancient Egypt in Victorian Britain: museums, exhibitions, art and design” at the next meeting of the Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society.

How representations of ancient Egypt in Victorian paintings responded to the Egyptian domestic antiquities on display in the British Museum and how these paintings perceived Egyptian culture.

The meeting will be held at the Oakwood Centre in Woodley on Saturday, February 8 at 2pm.

At the following meeting Dr Stephanie Boonstra will talk about the latest work and research into the archives of the Egyptian Exploration Society, including 5,000 glass plate negatives of early excavations and how the society is making the collections more accessible to the public.

This will be held at Coronation Hall, Woodley, on Saturday, March 14 at 2pm.

Francesca Jones

