LESLIE CAPON, assisted by Catherine Edwards, of AOC Archaeology, gave a presentation on their excavations in advance of the Gardiner Place development off Market Place, Henley, at the January meeting of the Henley Archaeological and Historical Group.

This excavation covered burgage plots (tenanted town land) behind buildings in Market Place and Bell Street. About 80 per cent of this area proved to be of archaeological interest.

The plots — originally open and possibly shared — dated from the 12th or 13th centuries and were used for growing food and for domestic animals.

Later, as the population became more prosperous, they became more enclosed and private and were used for leisure purposes.

Particular features included walls separating the plots, wells, cess pits, floors and working areas — some with hammer scale, showing smithing activity.

Most of the small finds were ceramics, including clay tobacco pipes (which can be dated by their shape) and an attractive but broken 16th or 17th century charger (food serving dish).

Excavation is now complete, although analysis of the findings is ongoing. A particular objective is to trace the development of individual plots through their history. The report is scheduled for completion later this year and should make interesting reading.

The group’s next meeting will be on Tuesday, February, 4 when John Painter will talk to us about Reading Abbey and its relationship with the town. All lectures are held at King’s Arms Barn (entry from King’s Road car park), starting at 7.45pm. All are welcome (non-members £4).

Tony Lynch