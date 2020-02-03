Day centre receives £200 donation from Rotary club

THE Bluebells Day Centre has received a £200 donation from Henley Rotary Club.

The group, which meets twice a week at the Christ Church Centre in Reading Road, Henley, will use the money to fund its general activities until it becomes self-sustaining.

There are still places available at its twice-weekly meetings and if these were all taken it would be able to meet all its costs.

Bluebells folded in April 2018 after losing its subsidy from Oxfordshire County Council but was revived the following year with help from town councillor Glen Lambert, who was then Henley’s mayor.

It organises games and activities that stimulate memory and also books guest performers to entertain its members.

Co-ordinator Suri Poulos said: “We’re very thankful for Rotary’s support. We’ve been establishing ourselves for the past year or so but we’re not at capacity yet. This gives us a cushion and makes us feel more secure as we continue supporting members of the community.

“We’re getting there but we also have to deal with people being sick and unable to attend so there are still obstacles, though I’m sure we’ll get there.”

Meetings are held on Mondays and Thursdays from 10.30am to 3.30pm and include lunch.

For more information, visit www.bluebellsdaycentre.org.uk

Rotarian John Grout is pictured presenting a cheque to Suri Poulos surrounded by members, club staff and fellow Rotarian Bridget Collins (right)