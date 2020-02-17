Comedy show

THE Goring Gap Players will stage a performance of the Ealing comedy The Titfield Thunderbolt at Goring village hall from March 18 to 21.

The play, which tells the story of a village which tries to keep its branch line going after it is marked for closure, is based on the 1953 film of the same name starring Stanley Holloway.

More details and ticket prices will be published at www.goringgapplayers.co.uk