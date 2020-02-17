Monday, 17 February 2020

Whitchurch and Goring Heath Twinning Association

II is our turn to visit La Bouille in France this year, which we expect to do from Friday to Monday, May 8 to 11.

All residents of Whitchurch and Goring Heath are qualified to join us. It is always a most enjoyable long weekend.

More details will be released later.

There are photographs of previous visits on the Whitchurch website.

Our annual meeting will be held at the Old Rectory Stables in Whitchurch on Tuesday, February 11 at 7pm. All welcome.

Vicky Jordan

