HENLEY Trinity Hall Rifle Club held its annual awards dinner at the Red Lion Hotel in Henley.

The prize list reflected members’ participation in club, county and national competitions.

Nine members have represented Oxfordshire Rifle Association at national level and were presented with Oxfordshire shoulder flashes to display on their shooting jackets.

The county’s women’s rifle league team won their division in 2018/19 and the club’s Mrs N Roebuck was presented with her team badge for taking part.

Members also represent Berkshire and club chairman C Peters was presented with a medal for his contribution to the county’s success in the short range inter-county BSA Cup competition.

The club raffle was supported by generous gifts from local businesses and raised £544 for Help for Heroes.

The club’s competition awards were as follow:

Captain Munday Cup — J Wetten

Col Tweedie Cup — J Wetten

Bouman Cup (Ladies) — Miss A Egereva

Centenary Cup —

H Taylor

Piper Cup — A Girling

Mrs Ovey Cup —

J Wetten

Col Ovey Cup — B Watts

Penyston Cup — C Jones

Tyro Cup — G Evans

W A Fairbairn Trophy — H Taylor

Bisley Cup — J Wetten

George Mallows Cup (Veterans) — I King

Beville Challenge Cup (timed) — I King

Delamere Cup (benchrest) — R Gibbins

President’s Cup —

G Bunn

Dick Hughes Memorial Trophy — B Watts,

D Thomas, Mrs N Roebuck

The club continues to thrive in its 110th year and is always pleased to welcome new members, experienced or not.

For more information, visit www.henley-rifles.co.uk

Ian King