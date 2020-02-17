Force cleared of wrongdoing after review of death crash
HENLEY Trinity Hall Rifle Club held its annual awards dinner at the Red Lion Hotel in Henley.
The prize list reflected members’ participation in club, county and national competitions.
Nine members have represented Oxfordshire Rifle Association at national level and were presented with Oxfordshire shoulder flashes to display on their shooting jackets.
The county’s women’s rifle league team won their division in 2018/19 and the club’s Mrs N Roebuck was presented with her team badge for taking part.
Members also represent Berkshire and club chairman C Peters was presented with a medal for his contribution to the county’s success in the short range inter-county BSA Cup competition.
The club raffle was supported by generous gifts from local businesses and raised £544 for Help for Heroes.
The club’s competition awards were as follow:
Captain Munday Cup — J Wetten
Col Tweedie Cup — J Wetten
Bouman Cup (Ladies) — Miss A Egereva
Centenary Cup —
H Taylor
Piper Cup — A Girling
Mrs Ovey Cup —
J Wetten
Col Ovey Cup — B Watts
Penyston Cup — C Jones
Tyro Cup — G Evans
W A Fairbairn Trophy — H Taylor
Bisley Cup — J Wetten
George Mallows Cup (Veterans) — I King
Beville Challenge Cup (timed) — I King
Delamere Cup (benchrest) — R Gibbins
President’s Cup —
G Bunn
Dick Hughes Memorial Trophy — B Watts,
D Thomas, Mrs N Roebuck
The club continues to thrive in its 110th year and is always pleased to welcome new members, experienced or not.
For more information, visit www.henley-rifles.co.uk
Ian King
17 February 2020
