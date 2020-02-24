Monday, 24 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society

ON February 8, Dr Stephanie Moser came to show members of the Thames Valley Ancient Egypt Society the Victorian painters’ views of life in ancient Egypt.

Showing the works of Alma Tadema, Edward Poynter and Edwin Long, she demonstrated how these brightly coloured images of scenes from Egyptian life were in fact meticulously researched using archaeological records and museum artefacts.

Their paintings were highly sought after at the time (although Long’s portrayal of nudes in his scenes was frowned upon by the prudish Victorians) but fell out of favour in Twenties modernism and some were even thrown away. They are now very valuable.

The next meeting will be held at Coronation Hall in Woodley on Saturday, March 14 when Dr Stephanie Boonstra will present the latest work and research into the archives of the Egyptian Exploration Society, including 5,000 glass plate negatives of early excavations, and how the society is making the collections more accessible to the public.

Francesca Jones

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33