Monday, 24 February 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Chilterns Conservation Board

Chilterns Conservation Board

AS part of its five-year chalk, cherries and chairs landscape partnership scheme, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Chilterns Conservation Board is recruiting volunteers to survey birds, butterflies and plants across the Chilterns.

It has teamed up with Butterfly Conservation, the British Trust for Ornithology, the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, Plantlife and the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust to “track the impact” across 50 1km survey squares, starting in the spring.

The data will be used to track trends across the landscape and inform practical woodland, grassland and farmland habitat management projects. Volunteers will be trained in species identification and survey techniques.

To register your interest, email Nick Marriner, project lead, at nmarriner@
chilternsaonb.org

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33