AS part of its five-year chalk, cherries and chairs landscape partnership scheme, funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund, the Chilterns Conservation Board is recruiting volunteers to survey birds, butterflies and plants across the Chilterns.

It has teamed up with Butterfly Conservation, the British Trust for Ornithology, the Centre for Ecology and Hydrology, Plantlife and the Berkshire, Buckinghamshire and Oxfordshire Wildlife Trust to “track the impact” across 50 1km survey squares, starting in the spring.

The data will be used to track trends across the landscape and inform practical woodland, grassland and farmland habitat management projects. Volunteers will be trained in species identification and survey techniques.

To register your interest, email Nick Marriner, project lead, at nmarriner@

chilternsaonb.org