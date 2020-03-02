Star gardener

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
Monday, 02 March 2020
A HORTICULTURALIST and TV gardener will be the guest speaker at Benson Garden Club’s meeting on Thursday (doors open 7pm).
Frances Tophill, who appears on in ITV’s Love Your Garden and the BBC’s Gardeners’ World, will give a talk called “Right plant, right place” at the parish hall in Sunnyside.
Tickets cost £10 and are available from Derry’s Den and Maison White or by emailing bensongardening
club@gmail.com
02 March 2020
