Monday, 02 March 2020

Order your photos
Advertise with us
Book an ad

Star gardener

A HORTICULTURALIST and TV gardener will be the guest speaker at Benson Garden Club’s meeting on Thursday (doors open 7pm).

Frances Tophill, who appears on in ITV’s Love Your Garden and the BBC’s Gardeners’ World, will give a talk called “Right plant, right place” at the parish hall in Sunnyside.

Tickets cost £10 and are available from Derry’s Den and Maison White or by emailing bensongardening
club@gmail.com

More News:

Latest video from

VIDEO: Tributes paid after rugby player's death
 

POLL: Have your say

HIGGS GROUP
Tel: 01491 419400
www.higgsgroup.co.uk

HENLEY PAGES
Tel: 01491 419419
www.henleypages.com

HIGGS PRINTING & DESIGN
Tel: 01491 419429
www.higgsprinting.co.uk

HIGGS OFFICE SUPPLIES
Tel: 01491 419499
www.higgsofficesupplies.co.uk

HENLEY LIFE MAGAZINE
Tel: 01491 419449
www.henleylife.co.uk

© Higgs & Co (Printers) Limited 2016 | Registered in England number 1418717

Powered by Miles 33