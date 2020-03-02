Climate talk

THE Goring Gap News Association, which publishes ... [more]
TONY HOSKINS, chairman of Henley Town Council’s climate change working group, will give a talk called “Making Henley carbon neutral” at a meeting of the Henley Society at the King’s Arms Barn on March 17, starting at 7pm.
Admission costs £4 for members and £6 for guests, which includes a welcome drink and nibbles.
The society’s annual meeting will take place on April 3 when town clerk Sheridan Jacklin-Edward will outline his “Vision for Henley”.
